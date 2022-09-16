iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $60.29. 1,309,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,273,900. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.