iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,614 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $16,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,743,385 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

