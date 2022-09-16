iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,917,672. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $52.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.