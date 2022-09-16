iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,917,672. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $52.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

