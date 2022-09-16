iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

