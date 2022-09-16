iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Lowered by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

EEM stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. 1,100,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,917,672. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $52.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.