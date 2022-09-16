iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $15,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.65. 3,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,100. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13.

