iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 154.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $70.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

