iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.03. 942,597 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.94.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.