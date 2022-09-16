iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,115,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IWD stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $147.71. 19,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,878. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $155.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.