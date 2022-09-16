iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

