iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 396,553 shares.The stock last traded at $132.52 and had previously closed at $131.48.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,062,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,249,000 after buying an additional 1,542,908 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,333,000 after buying an additional 1,535,898 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44,915.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 282,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 230,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after acquiring an additional 180,662 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

