iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.76. 138,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,715,462. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.27.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

