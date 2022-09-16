iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.49. 222,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,035. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

