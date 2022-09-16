iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) is First Citizens Financial Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 5.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $90.85. The stock had a trading volume of 365,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

