Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on November 14th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.
Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.
Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.03. 278,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,128,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
