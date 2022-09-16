Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.10

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.10 and traded as high as C$9.09. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$9.02, with a volume of 868,404 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.83.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.90 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.51.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

