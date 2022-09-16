Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) PT Lowered to C$6.10

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Pi Financial from C$6.45 to C$6.10 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Jaguar Mining Stock Down 4.8 %

Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$3.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.54 and a 1-year high of C$5.61.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$48.41 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Jaguar Mining will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Jaguar Mining

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Jaguar Mining’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In other Jaguar Mining news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 11,603 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$37,661.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,294.60.

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.