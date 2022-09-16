JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.
JD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.64.
JD.com stock opened at $57.65 on Monday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
