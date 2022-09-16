John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 124,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after buying an additional 29,706 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE JBT opened at $93.26 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $93.23 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $32,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,273.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.