John Spicer Sells 1,968 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) EVP John Spicer sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $22,868.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,420.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Spicer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, John Spicer sold 73 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $828.55.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $8.95 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

