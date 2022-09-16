John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE WLY traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 257,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.84.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLY. CJS Securities raised John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Insider Activity

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.



