John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.10

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.10 and last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

