Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.47

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.47 and last traded at $55.03, with a volume of 1822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $564.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Outdoors

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

About Johnson Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 157.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 48.0% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 10.4% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 50.0% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.