Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.47

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.47 and last traded at $55.03, with a volume of 1822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.
Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $564.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28.
Insider Activity at Johnson Outdoors
In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.