JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Price Target to €28.00

Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($25.51) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azelis Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS:AZLGF opened at 22.30 on Tuesday. Azelis Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.30 and a fifty-two week high of 25.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 22.30.

About Azelis Group

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, pharma, food and health, specialty agri/horti, and homecare and industrial chemicals; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, rubber and plastic additives, lubricants and metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

