JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target to €50.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRH. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CRH has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $54.54.

CRH Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CRH by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CRH by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

