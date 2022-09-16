JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target to GBX 79

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 79 ($0.95) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
Shares of TUWOY remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 363,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,077. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
