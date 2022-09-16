JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target to GBX 79

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 79 ($0.95) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TUWOY remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 363,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,077. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

