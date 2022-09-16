JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 5.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. 3,039,290 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17.

