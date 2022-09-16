Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $167.59

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $167.59 and last traded at $167.59, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 10.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 521.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 2,063.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Kadant by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Kadant by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,813 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

