Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $167.59

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $167.59 and last traded at $167.59, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.91.
Kadant Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.
Kadant Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 10.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant
About Kadant
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
Featured Stories
