Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $77.27 and last traded at $77.27. Approximately 1,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 137,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

Specifically, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $29,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $90,088. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.78). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -789.74%.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,471,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,993,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after buying an additional 26,198 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 398,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after buying an additional 139,459 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

