Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Key Tronic stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
