Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Key Tronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Key Tronic stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Key Tronic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Further Reading

