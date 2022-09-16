KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMTGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Shares of WMT opened at $133.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $362.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

