KeyCorp Trims Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Target Price to $71.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $51.52 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Helios Technologies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

