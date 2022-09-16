KickToken (KICK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $130,211.00

KickToken (KICK) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $779,883.35 and approximately $130,211.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,729.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058277 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00065011 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00078195 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,848,079 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com.

KickToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kick is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEM platform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. Kick can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. Telegram | Facebook | Youtube | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.