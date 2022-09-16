Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $121.25 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

