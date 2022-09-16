Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %
Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.52. 63,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
