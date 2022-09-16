Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 80,754 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,498,000 after acquiring an additional 189,877 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,170. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

