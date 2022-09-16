Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Kion Group Price Performance

KGX opened at €22.18 ($22.63) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($83.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €41.57 and a 200-day moving average of €49.65.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

