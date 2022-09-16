KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after acquiring an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after acquiring an additional 517,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after acquiring an additional 474,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.16.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $5.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.23. 59,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.99. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

