Komodo Reaches One Day Volume of $2.59 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $37.22 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00293227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00115976 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00073819 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002750 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,690,034 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

