Kore Potash’s (KP2) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Kore Potash Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KP2 opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £37.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.22. Kore Potash has a 12 month low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.88 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Kore Potash

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. The company focuses on its 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

