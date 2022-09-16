Kore Potash’s (KP2) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Kore Potash Stock Performance
Shares of LON:KP2 opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £37.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.22. Kore Potash has a 12 month low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.88 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Kore Potash
