Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Down to $30.14

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.14, but opened at $28.86. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 2,019 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 4.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

