Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 787.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NUMV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. 20,892 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52.

