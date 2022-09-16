Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,259 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
ISTB remained flat at $46.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,784. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $51.21.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.