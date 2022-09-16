Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,259 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

ISTB remained flat at $46.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,784. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

