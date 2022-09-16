Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. 777,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,509,553. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

