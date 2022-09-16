Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $25.41 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 13.06% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $25,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 477,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 260,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 184,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JPSE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $48.30.

