Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,943 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 315,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CS. StockNews.com lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a CHF 4 target price (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Articles

