Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

