Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RYT traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.37. 316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,085. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $227.97 and a 52 week high of $327.81.

