Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,261,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after buying an additional 503,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of VRTX stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.75. 34,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,945. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
