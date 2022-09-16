Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,261,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after buying an additional 503,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.75. 34,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,945. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

